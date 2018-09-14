Image copyright EPA Image caption The Dalai Lama is touring Europe

The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama is to meet victims of alleged sexual abuse in the Netherlands.

The group requested the meeting to discuss abuse reportedly carried out by former or current Buddhist teachers in several countries.

"We found refuge in Buddhism with an open mind and heart, until we were violated in its name," they wrote.

A spokesperson said the Dalai Lama was "saddened" to hear about the abuse and "constantly condemned" such behaviour.

The victims will present their written testimonies during the meeting on Friday. The Dalai Lama is currently on a European tour.

The meeting comes a week after Rigpa, an international Buddhist organisation active in the West, apologised for alleged abuse carried out by its founder Sogyal Lakar, also known as Sogyal Rinpoche.

Mr Lakar is best known for his 1994 book The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying, which sold over three million copies.

Last month, an independent investigation by a lawyer commissioned by Rigpa found that some members of Mr Lakar's "inner circle" were "subjected to serious physical, sexual and emotional abuse by him".

The report added that senior members of the organisation had knowledge of some of the issues and "failed to address them, leaving others at risk".

Mr Lakar, who stepped down as the head of Rigpa last year, declined to be interviewed for the investigation due to health issues.