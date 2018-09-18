Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Commission chief Kathleen O'Toole said people wanted more Gardaí working in and with the community

The Commission on the Future of Policing in the Republic of Ireland has called for sweeping reform.

In a new report, it recommends a fresh approach to community policing from An Garda Síochána (the Irish police) with a more visible presence on the front line.

It has called for a new district policing model and greater emphasis on community safety and preventing harm.

The commission has spent a year examining how the force operates.

It is headed by former Garda Inspectorate chief Kathleen O'Toole.

Launching the report in Dublin on Tuesday, she said: "We have spent over a year listening to the people of Ireland, and to the police, and the message was loud and clear.

"Everyone wanted more gardaí working in and with the community. They wanted a modern, well equipped, efficient and professional police service.

"It was also clear that the current arrangements for overseeing the police and investigating complaints are complex and confused. Our report addresses these fundamental issues."

The report wants to see a new framework for garda oversight and a new independent complaints body.

Image copyright PA Image caption The force has been dogged by a series of scandals in recent years

Under the proposals, gardaí would no longer investigate complaints against force members.

The commission recommends:

A new approach to policing and community safety, which will ensure police are more visible in communities, and can focus on preventing harm;

Measures to deliver a professional, ethical, modern and effective police service that is well-managed, cost-effective, properly trained and equipped;

A new coherent framework for the independent oversight of policing and community safety, with a clear mandate for effective scrutiny, which will promote professional standards of policing and ensure fully independent investigation of complaints;

A new framework for national security, headed by a national security coordinator, to pool intelligence and information and provide long-term threat assessments.

The report says new legislation should be introduced defining the garda's powers of arrest, search and detention, a human rights unit should be established and a human rights advisor appointed.

It says changes should be made in how gardaí are trained and carried out in partnership with higher education institutions around the country.

The commission recommends that a statutory board be set up to ensure greater accountability.

The report recommends that the force is granted greater capability to counter cyber crime.

Earlier this month, the former deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Drew Harris, was sworn in as the new Garda Síochána Commissioner.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Drew Harris was sworn in as Garda Commissioner earlier in September

It was a controversial appointment and a legal bid to challenge it was dismissed by the High Court in Dublin.

Mr Harris said his appointment represented new relationships on the island of Ireland.