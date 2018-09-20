Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The university already faces claims of awarding fraudulent master's degrees to two Popular Party (PP) politicians.

A Spanish university is being investigated for allegedly giving away diplomas to hundreds of Italian nationals.

King Juan Carlos University in Madrid reportedly granted law diplomas to around 500 Italians with limited Spanish language skills.

The university already faces claims of awarding fraudulent master's degrees to two Popular Party (PP) politicians.

A court spokesman said the latest probe was at a "very early stage."

According to Eldiario.es, the students took trips to take their exams which coincided with Real Madrid matches.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Cristina Cifuentes, former president of Madrid's regional government, resigned over fake degree allegations

The newspaper also said the diplomas allowed the students to practise law all over the European Union, including in Italy, where they would otherwise be required to complete an expensive master's degree.

King Juan Carlos University has yet to respond to the BBC's request for comment.

Cristina Cifuentes, former head of the Madrid region, and ex-health minister Carmen Monton both resigned over allegations the university had awarded them master's degrees without them completing the work.

Since that scandal broke, the university has closed its Institute of Public Law and suspended its former director.

Its former chancellor, Fernando Suarez, has been accused of plagiarism but claims he is the victim of defamation and harassment.