Image copyright IBO/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock Image caption This is the second prison break pulled off by Redoine Faid (pictured in 2010)

Rédoine Faïd, a French gangster who broke out of jail using a hijacked helicopter in July, has been recaptured, police sources say.

The country's most wanted fugitive, he was detained north of Paris, reportedly with his brother and two men.

Faïd, 46, has called himself a fan of gangster films, which he credits with teaching him how to pull off raids.

He was first arrested in 1998 for armed robbery. The 1 July jailbreak was his second and most dramatic escape.

He was sprung from a prison in Reau, south-east of Paris, by three heavily armed men who broke into the visitor's room. They then bundled him into a helicopter flown by a flying instructor who had been taken hostage.

Faïd had been serving a 25-year sentence for masterminding a botched robbery in which a policewoman was killed in 2010.

He was recaptured in the town of Creil. French Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet told Europe 1 radio: "We're going to put him in a high-security facility where he will be watched extremely closely."

Who is Rédoine Faïd?

Born in 1972, he grew up in a rough part of Paris. In the 1990s, he ran a gang involved in armed robbery and extortion.

He has said Hollywood movies, such as the Al Pacino thriller Scarface, inspired his lifestyle and some of his schemes.

During a 1997 attack on a security van, he used and his accomplices used ice-hockey goalkeeper masks, like Robert de Niro in the film Heat.

He later said he had watched that movie "hundreds of times" on DVD and once told its director, Michael Mann, at a Paris film festival : "You were my technical adviser."

Image copyright AFP Image caption Redoine Faid was placed on Interpol's most-wanted list after his 2013 escape

His fame was helped by a 2009 book outlining his younger days on the streets of Paris and his descent into the life of a professional criminal.

That earned him the nickname "L'Écrivain" - or "the writer" - among French police.

Timeline of a jailbreaker

Faïd's cycle of imprisonment and escape began with his arrest in 1998 for armed robbery and bank theft.