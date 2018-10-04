Image caption Michael Conlan (left) and Paddy Barnes (right) are both Olympic medal winners

Michael Conlon and Paddy Barnes are among the best known sports stars in Ireland.

They are former Irish Olympians and Olympic medallists.

During their amateur careers, they were regularly greeted as Irish sporting heroes in Dublin.

But, now as professional boxers, represented by the boxing management company MTK Global, they no longer compete in Dublin and they don't speak to the media in the Republic of Ireland.

It is part of a boycott announced by MTK Global earlier this year.

MTK Global said the decision was taken because of what it described as "inaccurate and untrue" claims by some of the Irish media about the company's relationship with Daniel Kinahan.

Image caption Daniel Kinahan was in the Regency Hotel in Dublin on the day a man was shot dead at a boxing weight-in in 2015, but he wasn't injured

He's a senior figure in one of the families involved in the biggest gangland feud in Ireland - the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

Eighteen people are believed to have been killed in the criminal dispute.

Daniel Kinahan was in the Regency Hotel in Dublin on the day a man was shot dead at a boxing weigh-in in 2016, but he was not injured.

In February, MTK Global said he was involved with the company until last year.

Issuing a statement online, CEO of MTK Global Sandra Vaughan said: "Despite announcing MTK Global cutting ties with Mr Kinahan in February 2017 and announcing the complete management buy-out by myself in October of last year, the Irish media continue to sensationalise and slander MTK Global and its boxers and I cannot and will not allow this to continue."

The Irish media has defended its reporting.

Image caption Carl Frampton is one of 29 boxers managed by MTK Global

A total of 29 Irish boxers are represented by MTK Global. The best known is Carl Frampton, who recently fought at his dream venue - Windsor Park in Belfast.

Paddy Barnes was on the same bill at Windsor Park, and Michael Conlon has also fought in his home city recently, at the SSE arena.

Conlon also fights in America.

Image caption Michael Conlan fought in Madison Square in New York earlier this year

Last year, he was asked on Twitter if there was one stadium or venue worldwide where he would like to fight in the future.

He answered: "Croke Park would be a dream".

However, because of MTK Global's stance, the GAA stadium in Dublin and all other venues in the Republic of Ireland are off-limits for Conlon and all the other Irish fighters at MTK Global.

Image caption Conán Doherty says the boycott is creating a divide

Conán Doherty is the Sports Editor with the popular Irish Online platform SPORTSJOE.

"You have Paddy Barnes, you have Michael Conlon, Jamie Conlon, and then you have some of the best fighters in Ireland, who represented Ireland at the Olympics with distinction, they represented Ireland. Now, they're not fighting in 26 counties of Ireland," he said.

"I mean, that's bringing in, it's hammering home a bit more of a divide, you know. You can talk all day about a hard border and whatever. But, that is essentially what is happening in the boxing world."

BBC News NI asked MTK Global if the company or any of its boxers wanted to provide an update on the Irish media boycott and the decision not to host events in the Republic of Ireland.

In a statement, the company reiterated that "none of the new management team or owners, nor any of its boxers, have any connection with crime".