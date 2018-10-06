Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The shooting happened at Poppintree Crescent in Ballymun

A 45-year-old man has died following a shooting in the Ballymun area of Dublin.

The shooting happened at about 23:15 local time on Friday when shots were fired into a house at Poppintree Crescent.

The victim was treated by the emergency services, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The scene at Poppintree Crescent has been cordoned off.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) are trying to establish a motive for the murder

It is being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.