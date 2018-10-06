Solar panels unveiled at Chernobyl nuclear power site
Ukraine launches its first solar plant in the abandoned area around the former nuclear power station.
-
Reuters
A new solar power plant has been built at the site of the former Chernobyl nuclear power station
-
Reuters
The Chernobyl plant was the site of a catastrophic nuclear disaster in 1986
-
BBC
Radioactive material was released into the atmosphere across parts of Europe, leading to a rise in cases of thyroid cancer
-
BBC
The area around the plant is now part of an exclusion zone spanning 1,000 square miles (2,600 sq km)
-
AFP
The Chernobyl plant was decommissioned and forced to close in 2000
-
Reuters
Ukraine has now launched its first solar plant in the abandoned area around the former power station
-
Reuters
The country's government wants renewable energy companies to develop the abandoned land
-
EPA
The site will create enough energy to power around 2,000 households
-
Reuters
However people will not be able to return to live in the evacuated zone for another 24,000 years, Ukrainian authorities say
