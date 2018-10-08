Gardaí investigate fatal stabbing in County Cork
A man has died in a stabbing incident in County Cork.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to a house on Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at 01:50 local time.
A 44-year-old man was found dead at the scene, and two others, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with injuries described as "non life threatening".
Gardaí believe there was an altercation at the house and have asked for eyewitness to come forward.