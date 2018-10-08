Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí have sealed off the house on Dan Corkery Place in Macroom.

A man has died in a stabbing incident in County Cork.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to a house on Dan Corkery Place in Macroom at 01:50 local time.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The scene has been preserved pending the arrival of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau

A 44-year-old man was found dead at the scene, and two others, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with injuries described as "non life threatening".

Gardaí believe there was an altercation at the house and have asked for eyewitness to come forward.