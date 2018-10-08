Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image caption Saudi officials have let some journalists inside the consulate since the allegation was made

Turkey has requested a search of the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, after saying that a journalist was murdered within its walls.

Missing writer Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi national, was last seen visiting the consulate on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia has called the allegations baseless.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously said officials are welcome to conduct a search as there is nothing to hide.

Turkish officials made the accusation on Sunday. They said their investigators had "concrete proof" of the killing, which, they said, was carried out by a 15-person Saudi team who arrived in the country last week.

No evidence has been presented.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A protester outside the consulate holds up a picture of Jamal Khashoggi

Mr Khashoggi had been living in the US, where he contributed articles to the Washington Post's opinion section. The newspaper said the US should demand answers from the Saudis.

"If true, this is a horrific crime, the assassination of a journalist in his own country's consulate on foreign soil - something without precedent in modern times," the newspaper wrote on Monday.

When was he last seen?

Jamal Khashoggi went to the consulate last Tuesday to obtain a document certifying he had divorced his ex-wife, so that he could marry his Turkish fiancée, Hatice Cengiz.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The journalist's fiancée Hatice Cengiz said she waited outside for 11 hours, but he did not come out

She said Mr Khashoggi was required to surrender his mobile phone, which is standard practice in some diplomatic missions. He told her to call an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan if he did not return.

What has Turkey said?

Turkish officials said Mr Khashoggi was killed on the premises and his body was then removed.

The head of the Turkish-Arab Media Association, Turan Kislakci, told the New York Times that Turkish police officers providing security for the consulate had checked their security cameras and did not see the journalist leave on foot.

But he added that diplomatic cars had been seen moving in and out.

Mr Erdogan was more circumspect, saying on Sunday he remained "positive" and would await the results of an investigation as Turkish authorities continue to look at camera footage and airport arrivals and departures.

Turkey's state news agency, quoting unnamed sources, said Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Ankara, Waleed A Elkhereiji, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

What have the Saudis said?

Saudi Arabia said the allegations were baseless. It has allowed journalists into the consulate to show Mr Khashoggi is not there, reportedly even opening cupboards.

On Wednesday, Crown Prince Mohammed told Bloomberg News that Turkish authorities were welcome to search the building.

The prince said the Saudis were "very keen to know what happened to him", saying his understanding was that Mr Khashoggi left "after a few minutes or one hour".

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Saudi consulate said Khashoggi left after completing paperwork

Who is Jamal Khashoggi?

He is a high-profile critic of the crown prince. Mr Khashoggi, 59, has more than 1.6 million Twitter followers and has written for the Washington Post opinion section.

A former editor of the al-Watan newspaper and a short-lived Saudi TV news channel, Mr Khashoggi was for years seen as close to the Saudi royal family. He served as an adviser to senior Saudi officials.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi Arabia needs reform, but one-man rule is "bad" for the kingdom

After several of his friends were arrested, his column was cancelled by the al-Hayat newspaper and he was allegedly warned to stop tweeting, Mr Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia for the US, from where he wrote opinion pieces for the Washington Post and continued to appear on Arab and Western TV channels.

How does this play out politically?

The allegation alone is enough to damage the countries' relationship, which has already been under some strain.

Turkey backed Qatar when it was being targeted by a Saudi blockade. Turkey also backed Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran during its US trade disputes.

Mr Khashoggi's disappearance also puts pressure on US President Donald Trump to get tougher on Saudi Arabia, which is one of its strongest Middle Eastern allies.

Turkey and the US are Nato allies but their relationship has also been tense recently, following disagreements over trade and the case of American preacher Andrew Brunson, who has been held by Turkish authorities.