Authorities evacuated residents from the area around the base

Explosions and fire have hit an ammunition depot in Ukraine, officials say, leading to the evacuation of thousands of people.

Videos on social media showed the blaze and explosions on the horizon near Ichnya, Chernihiv region.

Around 10,000 people were moved from the area around the depot, about 109 miles (176km) north-east of the capital Kiev, emergency services say.

As yet there is no word on casualties or the cause of the blasts.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman tweeted that local authorities would provide accommodation for the evacuated, and that emergency services were on hand to help people.

The initial explosion at the base occurred at around 03:30 local time (00:30 GMT).

From 04:22 a 20km radius airspace closure came into effect, emergency services say. Rail and road links in the area are also suspended.

Ammunition depot explosions have happened before in Ukraine, as the country continues its fight against pro-Russian separatists in its eastern regions.

In September 2017, 28,000 people were evacuated after a huge fire raged at a military arms depot in central Ukraine, while in March that same year an ammo dump at a base near Kharkiv suffered a series of explosions.

Moscow denies sending troops and weapons to help separatists in the conflict, but admits that Russian "volunteers" are helping the rebels.