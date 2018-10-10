Image copyright EPA Image caption Police set up roadblocks in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar

At least five people have died and several are missing in flash flooding on the Spanish island of Majorca.

A huge wave of muddy water engulfed the town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, in the east of the island, after a river burst its banks following heavy rain.

Cars were washed away and several people are believed to be missing, local media report.

The Spanish military is deploying more than a hundred emergency workers with sniffer dogs.

Three helicopters and a Hercules military transport plane are also being sent from the mainland Spanish city of Valencia to help with search and rescue efforts.

At least nine people are still feared to be missing, local authorities said.

Image copyright Danny Bonjuice Image caption Footage posted on social media showed narrow streets covered with mud

Image copyright EPA Image caption Residents of Sant Llorenç began clearing mud and water from their homes on Wednesday

Images and footage posted on social media showed vehicles being swept along, some with headlights switched on, as a current of brown water gushed through narrow streets.

Among the fatalities are a British couple who were swept away while travelling in a taxi, Spanish newspaper El Pais reports (in Spanish). The driver remains missing, the newspaper adds.

The UK's Foreign Office said it was "urgently seeking updates" from Spanish authorities following news of the devastating floods.

Image copyright EPA Image caption People shelter at a sports centre in the town of Manacor following heavy rains

The area was hit with more than eight inches of rainfall in just a few hours on Tuesday, according to Spanish meteorological agency Aemet.

A refuge was set up at the Miguel Ángel Nadal sports centre in the town of Manacor to provide shelter for displaced residents.

Local authorities called an emergency meeting to co-ordinate the rescue efforts on Wednesday following the heavy rains.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tweeted: "My solidarity and support goes out to the families and friends of victims and all those affected by these tragic floods."

Mr Sánchez will visit the areas affected by flooding later on Wednesday, a spokesperson for his office said.

The Spanish parliament has held a minute's silence in a tribute to the victims.

In December 2016, southern Spain was hit with severe weather, resulting in widespread flooding and several deaths. Streets in towns near Malaga on the Costa del Sol experienced chest-high water levels.

