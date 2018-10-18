Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption There is a backlog of more than 80,000 smear tests following the Irish cervical cancer check scandal

The Irish health service has apologised after it emerged that more than 86,000 patients are awaiting smear tests.

The rise in checks came after the cervical cancer check scandal in the Republic of Ireland.

A smear test audit found 221 cervical cancer patients, of whom 20 have died, may have benefitted from earlier treatment.

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said it "regrets" the "significant delays".

Fund re-tests

In May, the Irish government said it would fund re-tests for anyone concerned about previous assessments.

Earlier this month, Emma Mhic Mhathúna, a mother-of-five from County Kerry, died at the age of 37.

She was one of the most public figures in the 'CervicalCheck' national screening programme crisis.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 after receiving two incorrect smear test results.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who received incorrect test results, died earlier this month

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said that between May and September almost 42,500 repeat tests were undertaken.

However, the results of more than 86,000 samples have still not been progressed and reported.

The normal backlog is around 23,000 tests.

Some women are waiting 18 weeks to receive their results.

The HSE also confirmed that Colposcopy clinics, which receive notifications of abnormalities, are experiencing an increase in demand.

Additional capacity

In a statement, the HSE said: "The HSE regrets that we are currently experiencing significant delays in the reporting of cervical smear test results.

"The programme has operated for many years with a reporting time of between four and six weeks for cervical screening.

"Unfortunately results are currently being reported within 18 weeks of the test being taken. In a small number of cases this may take longer.

"We would like to apologise to those patients affected and assure them that everything possible is being done to improve the situation."

The HSE said it has asked laboratories to undertake "additional recruitment" and also "to streamline processes around release of reports".

"As many countries move to HPV, as the primary screening test for cervical screening, there are global challenges in recruiting and retaining highly skilled cytology screening staff. This has made efforts to address the backlog additionally challenging," it added.

'Undue concern'

Mother-of-four Ann Kelly, from Dunmanway in County Cork, told Irish national broadcaster RTÉ she had waited 17 weeks for results only to be told they were inconclusive and a further assessment was needed.

"Seventeen weeks already waiting and another 17 weeks, which is eight months waiting for a simple smear result. I feel they really do need a shake up here, something has to be done soon."

Labour TD and health spokesperson Alan Kelly said it was "probably the wrong thing to do to roll out free re-tests universally" as the women who "need the screening... are now all being impacted".

Dr Mary Short, Director of Women's Health at the Irish College of General Practitioners, said there should "not be undue concern about the delay".

"The smear test is not a diagnostic test. The time lag between pre-cancerous cells and cancer can be over 20 years. I don't think there should be undue concern about the delay, it is just frustrating."