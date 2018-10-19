Image caption The car was set on fire outside the family's bedroom in County Cavan on Wednesday night

A car belonging to a manager at a firm formally owned by businessman Sean Quinn has been set on fire outside his home as his young family slept nearby.

It is believed to be the second arson attack on staff at Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) in the past two months.

Sean Quinn was once Ireland's richest man but was declared bankrupt in 2012.

The latest incident took place at 23:00 BST on Wednesday at the home of QIH chief financial officer Dara O'Reilly in Butlersbridge, County Cavan.

It is believed petrol was used to set fire to the family car which was parked below the bedroom window where Mr O'Reilly, his wife and two young children had just gone to bed.

"My family and I are still in shock, but our overriding emotion is one of relief that we all managed to get out safely and of appreciation to the emergency services whose speed of response saved our home," Mr O'Reilly said.

Image caption Bedroom windows were damaged in the arson attack

A statement from QIH said the incident follows a campaign of threats and intimidation against senior management by people who have sought the return of Mr Quinn to the company.

Over the past few years, Mr Quinn has repeatedly condemned attacks on his former businesses.

QIH said recent intimidation includes an arson attack on a tyre factory in Belturbet, County Cavan, owned by another senior manager at QIH.

The firm's chairman Adrian Barden described the incident as "beyond the pale and a shocking attack on Mr O'Reilly's family and on a peaceful and hardworking community".

"We have previously warned that a continuation of these attacks will result in injuries or fatalities and we call on those with influence or knowledge of those engaged in these criminal actions to speak out.

"Notwithstanding this intimidation, QIH reaffirms our commitment to continuing investment and growth in the region, assisted by the incredible support and commitment of our 830 locally based staff," Mr Barden added.

Mr Quinn was once the richest person in Ireland, a self-made man who started a multi-billion pound business empire by selling gravel quarried from his family's farm in Derrylin, County Fermanagh.

Image caption Sean Quinn has repeatedly condemned attacks on his former businesses

The Quinn Group gradually expanded, manufacturing and supplying other building products, glass and plastics, and eventually moved into insurance, hotels and property development.

His business empire collapsed after Mr Quinn made a disastrous investment in Anglo Irish Bank.

He lost control of his business empire and was declared bankrupt in 2012.

A previous campaign of attacks in 2013 and 2014 included an oil tanker being driven into the company headquarters in Derrylin and set on fire.

Image caption A few years ago there were frequent attacks on businesses linked to former Quinn companies

A group of businessmen backed by three investment funds bought the manufacturing businesses in December 2014.

They are run by former close associates of Mr Quinn.

After he was discharged from bankruptcy, Mr Quinn was employed as a consultant at his former company.

He left the role in May 2016 as tension grew between him and the management team.

It was reported at the time that he left by "mutual agreement" with the owners.

QIH said it had become clear that Mr Quinn's "expectations for his role" were "at odds with the strategic direction of the business".

In August, Mr Quinn told a public meeting held in Ballyconnell, County Cavan, that he had been forced out and that the Quinn family had been "stabbed in the back" by their former company.

He told the hundreds of people who had gathered that he wanted to regain control of his former business empire.