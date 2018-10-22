Image copyright RTÉ Image caption A woman's body was found at a flat in Cabra, Dublin

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in an apartment in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

The body of the woman, who was in her early 30s, was discovered at Homestead Court, Cabra, at about 14:30 local time on Sunday 21 October.

The scene has been cordoned off for forensic examinations. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Monday.

Irish police said they were questioning a man in his mid 30s about the death.