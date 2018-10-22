Image copyright EPA Image caption Public transport was forced to stop in Rome after freak weather hit the capital

A wave of extreme weather bringing hail, floods and strong winds has brought parts of Italy to a standstill.

After a long spell of hot weather, Rome suffered damage from a major hailstorm and torrential rains overnight.

Firefighters were called out nationwide, from Milan in the north to Sicily in the south.

Local authorities issued an orange alert - one below the highest - for the region of Calabria, where cities and towns ordered schools to stay closed.

Parts of Molise, Basilicata and Puglia are also on orange alert - while a lesser, yellow warning was issued for Abruzzo, Calabria, Sicily and Lazio.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Some drivers were forced to abandon their cars trapped in ice or flooded streets in Rome

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Torrential rains caused flash flooding in cities like Rome

Image copyright EPA Image caption Police and firefighters responded to weather-related incidents across the country, including here in Rome

Strong winds in Milan toppled several trees, while in Bologna, the airport experienced delays due to difficult flying conditions. Florence and Pisa were also affected by the severe weather.

Despite the high alert warnings, forecasters predict clearer and warmer weather this week, with storms returning on the weekend.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Hailstones caused damage in the capital after a spell of hot weather

Image copyright AFP/Getty

Image copyright EPA Image caption Schools were closed down on Monday in regions across Italy, including Naples

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Lightning flashed across the sky over the Pantheon in Rome

.