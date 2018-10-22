In pictures: Rome suffers freak hailstorm and flooding
A wave of extreme weather bringing hail, floods and strong winds has brought parts of Italy to a standstill.
After a long spell of hot weather, Rome suffered damage from a major hailstorm and torrential rains overnight.
Firefighters were called out nationwide, from Milan in the north to Sicily in the south.
Local authorities issued an orange alert - one below the highest - for the region of Calabria, where cities and towns ordered schools to stay closed.
Parts of Molise, Basilicata and Puglia are also on orange alert - while a lesser, yellow warning was issued for Abruzzo, Calabria, Sicily and Lazio.
Strong winds in Milan toppled several trees, while in Bologna, the airport experienced delays due to difficult flying conditions. Florence and Pisa were also affected by the severe weather.
Despite the high alert warnings, forecasters predict clearer and warmer weather this week, with storms returning on the weekend.
.