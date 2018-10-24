Man dies after shooting near Macroom, County Cork
- 24 October 2018
A man in his 50s has died after a shooting near Macroom, County Cork.
Gardaí (Irish police) said they were called to the scene at Raleigh North at about 22:40 local time on Tuesday.
They said the man had sustained an apparent gun shot wound and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Irish broadcaster, RTÉ has reported that the shooting took place in a farmhouse and that the injured man rang a friend who then alerted Gardaí.
The man's body remains at the scene which has been cordoned off by officers.