Image caption Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said very little is achieved on legacy through the criminal justice system

The Republic's Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, has said that his experience of trying to investigate legacy matters was one of frustration.

Commissioner Harris was previously a Deputy Chief Constable in the PSNI.

He left in June to become head of the Garda Síochána (Irish police).

On Wednesday, Commissioner Harris made his first appearance at the Joint Oireachtas (parliamentary) Committee on Justice and Equality.

Speaking about legacy, he told the chairman, Sinn Fein's Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin, that "very little is achieved through the criminal justice system".

Image caption Drew Harris and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at government buildings in Dublin

He added that he hoped to meet the PSNI Chief Constable, George Hamilton, in two weeks time.

Deputy Ó Caoláin asked whether he would "bring something more to the calls" to the British government and its agencies to provide all relevant documents about the Dublin and Monaghan bombings that resulted in the loss of 33 lives in May 1974.

The attacks were carried out by the UVF, but many in the Republic suspect that members of the British security services were aware of the plans.

The Dáil (Irish parliament) has unanimously passed motions calling for such a development, but without getting the papers.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Commissioner Harris with PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton

Commissioner Harris said he would meet members of Justice for the Forgotten, which includes those bereaved and injured in the attacks.

Following his appointment, several commentators questioned whether Commissioner Harris, who previously had the job of liaising with the British security forces, had a conflict of interest, as he had signed a life-long oath to uphold the UK Official Secrets Act.

"Some of that commentary has been ill-founded," he told the committee, "I swore an oath and that oath is important to me. I have here to serve and protect the people of Ireland."

On the issue of Brexit, Commissioner Harris said that, while the Garda Síochána was making plans, it was still unclear what form Brexit would take.