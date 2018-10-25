Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gardaí (Irish police) cordoned off a rural road outside Macroom

A 58-year-old man who died flowing a shooting in County Cork has been named as Derry Coakley.

Mr Coakley was an agricultural contractor from Castle Street in Macroom, reported Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

It is believed he rang a friend when he was injured in a farmhouse, who then alerted Gardaí (Irish police).

They arrived at the scene at Raleigh North at about 22:40 local time on Tuesday.

A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the shooting.