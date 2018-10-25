County Cork: Shooting victim named
- 25 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 58-year-old man who died flowing a shooting in County Cork has been named as Derry Coakley.
Mr Coakley was an agricultural contractor from Castle Street in Macroom, reported Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
It is believed he rang a friend when he was injured in a farmhouse, who then alerted Gardaí (Irish police).
They arrived at the scene at Raleigh North at about 22:40 local time on Tuesday.
A man in his 60s has been arrested in connection with the shooting.