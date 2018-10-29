Angela Merkel: A career in pictures

Angela Merkel has announced she is stepping down as German chancellor in 2021, bringing an end to a political career which, by that point, will have spanned more than three decades.

It is a career documented in pictures at every turn: from visiting fishermen during her earliest campaigns, to talks at the White House, and everything in between.

Here, we have collected just a few from the thousands capturing the woman who has been at the helm of Germany for so many years.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Summer 1989: Mrs Merkel (pictured far right) with Malgorzata Jeziorska and future husband Joachim Sauer at a university summer school for chemistry in Poland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption November 1990: By the next year, she was campaigning in the first German federal election to be held since the country was reunified

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption January 1994: Mrs Merkel was made minister for the environment in 1994 - which appears to have meant showing off how you recycle wrapping paper

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption March 1995: Mrs Merkel laughs with fellow minister Horst Seehofer, during a cabinet meeting

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption March 2000: Mrs Merkel was chosen to lead the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in 2000

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption July 2005: Five years later, she was back on the campaign trail (pictured) - which would lead to her election as Germany's first female chancellor

Image copyright AFP Image caption June 2007: Despite it being the 21st Century, politics is still dominated by men, so Mrs Merkel - here with Italian Prime minister Romano Prodi, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, US President George W Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair - was often the lone female face

Image copyright Reuters Image caption April 2009: Mrs Merkel became a symbol of fiscal austerity in the years which followed the financial crash

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption April 2011: Hillary Clinton, then US Secretary of State, and Mrs Merkel in Berlin

Image copyright AFP Image caption September 2015: Her decision to open Germany's borders to refugees in 2015 divided Germany. Pictured: Refugees making their way through Hungary

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption April 2018: It also put her on a collision-course with US President Donald Trump

Image copyright Reuters Image caption October 2018: Mrs Merkel tells the world she won't be standing for re-election

