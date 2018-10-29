Angela Merkel: A career in pictures
- 29 October 2018
Angela Merkel has announced she is stepping down as German chancellor in 2021, bringing an end to a political career which, by that point, will have spanned more than three decades.
It is a career documented in pictures at every turn: from visiting fishermen during her earliest campaigns, to talks at the White House, and everything in between.
Here, we have collected just a few from the thousands capturing the woman who has been at the helm of Germany for so many years.
All pictures AFP or Getty Images