Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The house in Tudor Lawns has been cordoned off for forensic examination

A woman has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the death of a man in Foxrock, County Dublin.

The body of the man, who was in his 20s, was found at a house in Tudor Lawns at about 23:30 local time on Thursday.

It is believed that he sustained stab wounds.

The woman, who is her 40s, is in custody in Dun Laoghaire.