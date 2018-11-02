Image caption Michael D Higgins' inauguration was due to be held on the morning of 11 November

The Irish president has requested that his inauguration be postponed to accommodate Armistice centenary commemorations.

The event was due to be held at Dublin Castle on the morning of 11 November.

However, this coincides with the centenary of Armistice Day, which signalled the end of the World War One.

On Friday, Michael D Higgins asked the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) if the event could be moved to the evening.

In a statement, the Office of the President said Mr Higgins was "conscious of the desire of many Irish people to participate in morning commemoration ceremonies, and of the invitations to members of the government to represent the state at ceremonies abroad", and this was why he "has asked for these special circumstances to be borne in mind in the arrangements".

It added that the request for a change of time was "to accommodate all of those who wish to mark the cessation of hostilities and to remember the Irish men and women and all those who lost their lives or were wounded during World War I".

Mr Higgins was re-elected as Irish president last month after receiving 56% of the country's election vote.