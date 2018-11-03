Image copyright AFP Image caption The toys were stolen mainly from big Parisian stores

French police have arrested a 72-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing hundreds of items from toy shops to sell them on the internet.

The manager of a Paris toy shop alerted police after spotting an online ad for items taken from its shelves.

A search of the woman's home uncovered about 1,000 toys - most of them in their original packaging - stolen mainly from large Parisian stores.

Police also found €40,000 euros (£35,000; $45,000) in cash.

Prosecutors told French media that she had admitted to the thefts and had acted "out of idleness".