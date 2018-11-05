Image copyright PA Image caption School inspections began after "significant structural issues" were found at Ardgillan Community College

Two schools in County Dublin affected by structural defects remain closed despite hopes they could reopen.

Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's National School have been shut since October.

More than 40 Irish schools have been inspected since the issues were found.

The buildings were constructed by Western Building Systems (WBS), based in Coalisland, County Tyrone. WBS have said officials previously found its schools "free from defects".

Of the 42 schools inspected, 19 have been cleared to resume classes while external remedial work has been taken place at another 19, including the installation of fencing and protective decking around some external walls.

Final decisions

While Tyrrelstown Educate Together and St Luke's remain closed, older pupils at a third school, Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, will return to class on Thursday once temporary accommodation is finished.

Ardgillan Community College, in Balbriggan, County Dublin, where the controversy first emerged on 19 October, hopes to reopen in full on Monday morning.

"Significant structural issues" in the walls of two classrooms and part of the school were found at Ardgillan after a fire safety audit.

The Department of Education said that safety measures undertaken at schools will be handed over to authorities from Monday night, with a view to allowing schools to open as normal as work is being carried out.

However, it said the final decision to reopen rests with principals and school boards.