In pictures: Armistice Day events in France ahead of centenary commemorations

  • 10 November 2018
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron lay a floral wreath as they take part in a French-German ceremony in the clearing of Rethondes (the Glade of the Armistice) in Compiegne, northern France, 10 November 2018 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron lay a floral wreath in France

Armistice Day this Sunday marks 100 years since the end of World War One on 11 November 1918.

Events have been taking place in France ahead of a gathering of around 70 world leaders in Paris on Sunday. Memorials will also be held around the world to commemorate a conflict that claimed the lives of millions.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a ceremony at the glaze of the Forest of Rethondes in Compiegne, France, 10 November 2018 Image copyright EPA

Mr Macron and Mrs Merkel attend a ceremony on Saturday at the site of the Armistice talks at the Forest of Rethondes in Compiègne, France.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a ceremony at the glaze of the Forest of Rethondes in Compiegne, France, 10 November 2018 Image copyright EPA

As part of Saturday's ceremony, the two leaders unveiled a plaque to honour the restoration of friendly relations between their two nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sign a guestbook inside a replica of the wagon where the Armistice was signed in 1918, in the Clairiere of Rethondes, 10 November 2018 Image copyright Reuters

The pair later signed a guestbook inside a replica of the train wagon where the Armistice was signed back in 1918.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron inside the train carriage in which the ceasefire agreement between the German Reich and France was signed on 11 November 1918 Image copyright Getty Images

They took a moment as they entered the railway wagon, which was parked in the original location of a forest clearing.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor salute French soldiers as they attend a ceremony at the glaze of the Forest of Rethondes in Compiegne, France, 10 November 2018 Image copyright EPA

Mrs Merkel and Mr Macron met French soldiers as part of the ceremony.

US President Donald Trump arrives at the Élysée Palace to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France, 10 November 2018 Image copyright EPA

US President Donald Trump was at the Élysée Palace in Paris earlier on Saturday for talks with Mr Macron. Mr Trump tweeted he was "ready to celebrate the end of World War One".

Graves at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Belleau, France, 10 November 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

The Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Belleau, France. Mr Trump was due to visit the site on Saturday but cancelled due to "scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather".

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and Canada's Veterans minister Seamus O'Regan (C) take part in a ceremony in tribute to Canadian soldiers killed during World War One at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, 10 November 2018 Image copyright Getty Images

Elsewhere in France, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, seen here on the left, visits the Canadian National Vimy Memorial for fallen soldiers in northern France.

Roy Louis, a member of the Samson Cree Nation, attends a ceremony at the Canadian National Memorial at Vimy cemetery, 10 November 2018 Image copyright Reuters

Mr Trudeau was joined at the military cemetery by Canadian veterans and members of the Samson Cree Nation indigenous community.

Armistice Day 2018