Thirty people have narrowly escaped a bus inferno in Italy's Campobasso province after smoke began pouring from the bonnet, local media report.

The Ansa news agency said about 30 students from the Casacalenda area were on board, with some outlets reporting that workers were also present.

The driver stopped the vehicle and all passengers got off safely before flames enveloped the bus in front of them.

Firefighters attended the scene and secured the area.

The bus was travelling between the municipalities of Larino and Casacalenda when the incident took place.

Investigations into what caused the fire are ongoing.