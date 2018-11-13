Europe

Lion cub found in Lamborghini by Paris police

  • 13 November 2018
The lion cub lies down in a cage playing with a red rag Image copyright AFP
Image caption The female cub is said to be named "Putin"

Police officers patrolling Paris's Champs-Élysées received reports of a lion cub in a luxury car.

On stopping the green Lamborghini, officers discovered the driver taking pictures with the animal.

The 33-year-old man reportedly insisted it was "just a cat", but was arrested.

The female cub, said to be named "Putin" and about two and a half months old, has been taken to an animal shelter run by the NGO "30 Millions d'Amis".

Last month another cub was discovered in an apartment in the Paris suburbs.

Related Topics

More on this story