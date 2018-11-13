Image copyright AFP Image caption The female cub is said to be named "Putin"

Police officers patrolling Paris's Champs-Élysées received reports of a lion cub in a luxury car.

On stopping the green Lamborghini, officers discovered the driver taking pictures with the animal.

The 33-year-old man reportedly insisted it was "just a cat", but was arrested.

The female cub, said to be named "Putin" and about two and a half months old, has been taken to an animal shelter run by the NGO "30 Millions d'Amis".

Last month another cub was discovered in an apartment in the Paris suburbs.