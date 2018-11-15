Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Harris said he believed he had an obligation to provide such a service for women from NI

Women and girls from Northern Ireland will be able to access abortion services in the Republic of Ireland next year.

The Irish health minister made the commitment on Thursday morning.

Abortion is illegal in Northern Ireland unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health.

In May, the Republic of Ireland voted overwhelmingly to overturn its abortion ban.

Ireland's Health Minister Simon Harris will meet pro-choice activists from Northern Ireland on Thursday afternoon.

'Obligation'

Mr Harris said he believed the Irish government had an obligation to provide such a service for women from Northern Ireland.

They would have to pay for the service.

He said he hopes the bill currently going through the Dáil (Irish parliament) would become law by the end of December, allowing for terminations to take place from January.

Amnesty International said it welcomed the move.

Spokeswoman Grainne Teggert said it also "serves to underscore the absurd position that women find themselves in where they will soon board trains for these services or continue to go to the rest of the UK but still cannot access safe and legal abortions in Northern Ireland.

"We call on the Northern Ireland secretary and UK Government to prioritise women's healthcare, decriminalise abortion and ensure a framework for access is put in place."

The organisation Both Lives Matter, which advocates for better care in pregnancy crisis, said the development is worrying.

Spokesperson Marion Woods said: "Northern Ireland's abortion law means that both lives are affirmed and valued.

"Instead we would rather see money being put into funding services for those experiencing a crisis pregnancy. "