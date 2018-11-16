Spice girls will start tour in Dublin
- 16 November 2018
The Spice Girls have announced they will kick off their reunion tour in Dublin next year.
The group will headline Croke Park on 24 May 2019, with support from singer Jess Glynne.
The Spice Girls last came to Ireland to perform 21 years ago.
The announcement comes after the girl group announced their reunion, although Victoria Beckham will not be taking part.
IRELAND... we've seen all your messages and tweets so we're VERY happy to announce a #SpiceWorld2019 show for you at Dublin's Croke Park on May 24th ❤️— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 16, 2018
Tickets go on sale next Thurs at 9am. SEE YOU SOON x #SpiceUpYourLife pic.twitter.com/gD3HhmAZEx
Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm revealed details of the reunion tour in a video on social media.
Tickets for the newly-added Dublin concert will go on sale on Thursday 22nd November at 09.00 GMT.
Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am ✌🏻#GirlPower #FriendshipNeverEnds pic.twitter.com/QmWrXOWLMd— Spice Girls (@spicegirls) November 5, 2018
