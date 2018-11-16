Image copyright PA Image caption The scene of the fatal shooting near Clive Staunton's home at Glen Easton Way in Leixlip

A man who was shot dead overnight in a County Kildare housing estate has been named by Gardaí (Irish police) as 50-year-old Clive Staunton from Leixlip.

The shooting took place close to his home in Glen Easton Way at about 21:15 local time on Thursday.

Mr Staunton was returning home after attending the Republic of Ireland's soccer match against Northern Ireland.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that detectives believe Mr Staunton's death is linked to the Hutch-Kinahan feud.

It said Mr Staunton, who was originally from Dublin, may have been shot because he is a distant relative of the Hutch family.