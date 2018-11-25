Image caption No campaigners say the proposal is a Trojan horse aimed at weakening human rights

Swiss voters appear to have rejected a proposal to give Swiss law precedence over international law and treaties, according to early projections from a national referendum.

Initial figures showed 67% voted against and 33% in favour, national broadcaster SRF said.

Critics said the proposal would have damaged the country's global standing.

A plan to subsidise farmers who do not remove their cows' horns also appears to have been rejected.

If confirmed, the rejection of the sovereignty proposal would be a major blow for the right-wing Swiss People's Party, which put it forward, says the BBC's Imogen Foulkes in Geneva.

The proposal upset almost the whole of the political spectrum and could have affected Swiss relations with the European Union and even the United Nations, our correspondent adds.

All the other big political parties in Switzerland, business leaders, and human rights groups conducted a very organised campaign of opposition to the sovereignty proposal.

Cows will not get to keep their horns.

The farmer who singlehandedly launched the cow horn initiative spent eight years campaigning on the issue, arguing that removing horns was unnatural and painful, and that the animals were much happier if they could keep them.

Under the Swiss system of direct democracy, a proposal needs 100,000 signatures before going to a referendum.