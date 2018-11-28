Ukraine-Russia sea clash staged, says Putin
- 28 November 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine's leader, Petro Poroshenko, of trying to boost his ratings ahead of 2019 elections with a naval confrontation off Crimea.
Russian FSB border guards opened fire on two Ukrainian gunboats and a tug before the Ukrainian crews were seized.
"He had to do something to make the situation more tense," Mr Putin told an investment forum on Wednesday.
Mr Poroshenko has declared martial law for 30 days in response to the crisis.