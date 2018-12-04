Europe

County Donegal crash: Man in 20s dies near Ballybofey

  • 4 December 2018
Road closed
Image caption The crash happened on Monday night

A man in his late 20s has died following a crash in County Donegal.

The man, who was alone in a van, crashed into a vacant house about 23:00 GMT on Monday on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place as investigations continue.

Related Topics