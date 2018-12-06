Image copyright Met Eireann Image caption Met Éireann issued the orange weather warning on Thursday

An orange weather warning has been issued for parts of the Republic of Ireland with strong gales expected on Friday.

Storm Etienne, which was named by the Portuguese Met Office, is expected to reach County Donegal and Mayo from 1:00 GMT on Friday morning.

South west winds could reach 130km/h, according to Met Éireann.

Met Éireann said there is a risk of coastal damage on exposed northwest coasts.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for parts of Northern Ireland on Friday. The Met Office said people should expect some disruption and delays as gusts reach 70mph.

Met Éireann also issued a yellow warning for wind from 22:00 GMT on Thursday for parts of Donegal, Connacht, Cavan, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

The yellow warning is in place until 12:00 GMT on Friday.