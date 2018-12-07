Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The seizure of suspected cocaine was made after gardai (Irish police) intercepted two vehicles in a car park in Liffey Valley

Four people have been arrested after a large quantity of suspected cocaine with a street value of 2.8m euros (£2.5m) was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made after gardaí (Irish police) intercepted two vehicles in a car park in Liffey Valley at about 19:10 local time on Thursday.

Three men and one woman, who are all in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

50,000 euros (£45,000) was recovered in a follow-up search in County Meath.

The four people who were arrested have been detained at Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Lucan garda stations.

Other seizures

In a separate incident, officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau intercepted a vehicle on the N7 at Rathcoole, County Dublin, at about 18:30 local time on Thursday.

A man in his 40s was arrested after a large quantity of cannabis herb with an approximate street value of 800,000 euros (£713,000) was seized. The man is being detained at Clondalkin Garda station.

Elsewhere, a man in his 20s was arrested after cannabis with an estimated street value of more than 200,000 euros (£178,000) was seized in the Finglas area of Dublin.

The drugs were seized after gardaí searched a house at 19:00 local time on Thursday.