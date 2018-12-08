Image copyright Vigili del Fuoco Image caption Emergency services attend the wounded at the scene in Corinaldo

Six people have been killed and more than 100 injured, 10 of them seriously, in a stampede at a nightclub in Italy, officials say.

The incident took place near the eastern coastal city of Ancona.

Some reports say there was panic after pepper spray was fired inside the club in the town of Corinaldo.

The Lanterna Azzurra club was hosting a concert by rapper Sfera Ebbasta and up to 1,000 people were thought to be inside.

The incident took place at around 01:00 (midnight GMT) as Italy began celebrating the Feast of the Immaculate Conception.

The injured have been taken to hospitals in Senigallia and Ancona. Many of the injured suffered crushing wounds.

The local emergency services tweeted images from the scene:

Sfera Ebbasta is the stage name of 26-year-old Gionata Boschetti, who has achieved significant commercial success in Italy.

He released his third studio album - Rockstar - in January and it has been certified as a triple platinum seller by the Italian musical federation.

In June last year about 1,500 people were injured in Turin after a firecracker sparked a stampede at a public screening of the Champions League final.