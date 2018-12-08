In pictures: France's latest protests
A selection of the most striking images as anti-government demonstrators clash with police.
-
Getty Images
Anti-government protests in France are continuing for a fourth weekend. Thousands of "yellow vest" demonstrators gathered in Paris on Saturday morning, and were met by a bolstered police force that had closed off much of the city.
-
Getty Images
The movement began last month in opposition to fuel tax rises which have since been scrapped. But it has morphed into a larger demonstration of anger at high living costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies.
-
Reuters
Vast swathes of Paris, where many of the demonstrators are gathered, is on lockdown. Shops have been boarded up and famous landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre, are closed. This image shows hundreds of protesters surging towards a line of police officers.
-
Getty Images
The police fired tear gas in response which forced the protesters to quickly retreat. The BBC's Hugh Schofield in Paris says the police are using different tactics this weekend and are much more mobile, moving out of their positions to push back demonstrators.
-
AFP
"We have come here for a peaceful march, not to smash things," one protester told Reuters news agency. "We want equality, we want to live, not survive." But on social media, some activists have called for attacks on police and the Elysée Palace.
-
Getty Images
This demonstrator, pictured near the Champs-Elysées in Paris, applies eyedrops after being caught in the clouds of tear gas. Scores of people were injured in last week's protests, which were some of the worst street clashes in Paris for decades.
-
AFP
This time around the tension has been more sporadic. Bins have been set on fire and he police have used water cannon against the protesters, but the level of violence is far less than last weekend.
-
AFP
Projectiles have been thrown at the police in the few confrontations that have occurred. This image shows a protester throwing back a tear gas canister.
-
Getty Images
Officials say 500 people have been stopped by the police and, of those, at least 272 are in custody. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the numbers of arrests were greater than during the whole of the previous weekend.
-
AFP
Demonstrations are also being held in several other cities including Lyon, Marseille and Grenoble. They have even spread to Belgium where about 70 people have been arrested.