Image caption The proposals would see variable speed limits on Dublin's congested M50 orbital motorway

Proposed legislation could see Irish motorists subject to a new system of graduated fines for speeding.

The country's transport minister, Shane Ross, said the current flat fines were not deterring enough motorists from flouting the law.

Mr Ross is bringing his proposed legislation to the Irish cabinet for consideration.

It would mean the faster a driver goes, the more they would get fined and the more penalty points they would receive.

Drivers travelling up to 10km/h above the speed limit could pay a fine of 80 euro (£72) and receive between three and five penalty points.

Image caption Shane Ross said the proposals were aimed at reducing the "appalling" number of road deathsin Ireland

Driving up to 20km/h over the allowed speed could result in a 150 euro (£135) fine and between four and six points placed on the driving licence.

Motorists driving between 20km/h and 30km/h over the speed limit could get a 200 euro (£180) fine and up to seven penalty points.

Anyone driving in excess of 30km/h above the speed limit would be charged with dangerous driving.

Mr Ross said his proposals were aimed at reducing the "appalling number of people" being killed as a result of speed on Irish roads.

He also hopes to introduce variable speed limits on Dublin's congested M50 orbital motorway.