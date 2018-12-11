Image copyright AFP Image caption Shots rang out near a Christmas market in Strasbourg

Several people have been wounded in a shooting incident in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, police say.

The French Interior Ministry confirmed a "serious public security incident" in the city and urged residents to stay indoors.

The shooting is said to have happened close to a Christmas market in one of the central squares, Place Kleber.

One report citing the French fire department said one person had been killed, but this was not confirmed.

Security official have cordoned off the area and trams have been stopped, according to reports.

Local journalist Bruno Poussard wrote on Twitter that there had been a dozen shots fired on his street in the city centre - one or two to begin with, then in bursts.

Emmanuel Foulon, a press officer for the European Parliament, wrote that there was "panic" in the centre following the sound of gunfire and that police with guns were running through the streets.

Strasbourg deputy mayor Alain Fontanel tweeted: "Shooting in downtown Strasbourg. Thank you all for staying home while waiting for a clarification of the situation."

