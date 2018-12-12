Strasbourg shooting: What we know so far

Image copyright EPA

The attack began at around 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT), close to Strasbourg's Christmas market, which attracts thousands of visitors at this time of year.

A lone gunman opened fire in three different parts of the city centre, killing three people and sending crowds of evening shoppers fleeing for safety.

Between 20:20 and 21:00, he exchanged fire twice with members of the security forces patrolling the city and was wounded, said Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

Several areas neighbouring the Christmas market were sealed off on Tuesday evening and residents were told to stay indoors.

Many people took refuge in local restaurants, bars and shops.

The gunman then escaped in a taxi. The fact that he was wounded was later confirmed by the driver.

People blocked in the city centre were allowed to leave at about 01:30.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pater Fritz describes hearing gunshots and attending to a victim of the Strasbourg shooting

What do we know about the gunman?

The suspect has been named in the French media as Cherif C, 29, and was born in Strasbourg in 1989.

He was known to police as a "fiché S" (S file), which is used to flag someone who is considered a possible terrorist threat.

This means he would have been under surveillance, though not constantly.

On Tuesday, police conducted a search at his home as part of investigations into a robbery and a homicide, and found grenades and a rifle, reports say.

The man had served time in prison in France and Germany for common-law offences, during which time he is thought to have become radicalised.