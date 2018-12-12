Chocolate meltdown closes German road

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The liquid chocolate quickly solidified in the cold

"A ton of chocolate" has brought a local road to a standstill in Germany, according to local authorities.

The road was closed in the western town of Westönnen late on Monday after a tank of chocolate in a factory spilled and poured into the street.

The chocolate quickly solidified. About 10 sq m (108 sq ft) was cleared by 25 firefighters using shovels, hot water and blowtorches.

Employees of the DreiMeister factory also helped with the sugary emergency.

"Despite this heartbreaking incident, it is unlikely that a chocolate-free Christmas is imminent," the fire department said.

DreMeister assured local media that its factory would return to normal operations on Wednesday.