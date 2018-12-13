Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emergency workers pulled survivors from the wreckage

A crash involving a high-speed train at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara has killed at least four people and injured more than 40, the local governor said on Thursday morning.

Images from the scene showed emergency services working to rescue people from badly damaged carriages.

Reports citing local officials said the high-speed train had collided with another train, then into an overpass.

The accident occurred at about 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT).

The train was travelling from Ankara to the city of Konya in western Turkey.

The crash happened at the Marsandiz railway station, around 8km (5 miles) from Ankara's main station.

A large number of emergency workers arrived at the scene shortly after the collision, which occurred in snowy conditions.

Local governor Vasip Sahin told reporters that "43 people were injured and unfortunately four of our citizens were found dead".

In July, 24 people were killed in Turkey when a train travelling from the north-western town of Kapikuleen en route to Istanbul derailed.