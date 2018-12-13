Image caption Leo Varadkar and Theresa May met in Brussels to discuss the Irish border backstop

The prime minister and taoiseach have met ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Theresa May is attempting to get political and legal reassurances about the Irish border backstop.

It is likely the EU will reaffirm that the backstop is only an insurance policy which they do not want to use.

But other leaders arriving on Thursday emphasised that whatever assurances are given they cannot contradict the deal that Mrs May agreed last month.

Mrs May said she was not expecting a breakthrough on the backstop at the two-day summit.

"My focus now is on ensuring that I can get those assurances that we need to get this deal over the line, because I genuinely believe it's in the best interests of both sides - the UK and the EU - to get the deal over the line, to agree a deal.

"But I recognise the strength of concern in the House of Commons and that's what I will be pushing to colleagues today.

"I don't expect an immediate breakthrough, but what I do hope is that we can start work as quickly as possible on the assurances that are necessary."

Mrs May was due to meet Leo Varadkar on Wednesday, but their talks were cancelled due to the vote of confidence in her leadership.

She has met other EU leaders in recent days, but they have given no indication they are prepared to make major changes to the Brexit deal.

On Wednesday night Mr Varadkar spoke to European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.

They agreed the withdrawal agreement is "the best outcome available" and "cannot be reopened or contradicted".

The Irish government has been consistent that whatever happens in the Brexit process there will be no hardening of the Irish border.

Asked earlier this year, Mr Varadkar said: "That will just never happen - ever."

What is the latest on the backstop?

The prime minister says she will be showing EU leaders the "legal assurances" on the backstop she believes MPs want before they will back her EU withdrawal deal.

Critics say the backstop - the plan to avoid a return to a manned Northern Ireland border - will keep the UK tied to EU rules indefinitely and curb its ability to strike trade deals.

The EU says it will not renegotiate the backstop, but may agree to greater assurances on its temporary nature.

What has Ireland said?

Simon Coveney, Ireland's deputy prime minister and minister for foreign affairs, has said European leaders in Brussels will be making a genuine effort to give Theresa May more reassurances and clarification about the backstop.

But he has said that can't happen in a way that undermines the backstop or its intention.

Speaking in the Dail (Irish parliament) on Friday, he said what was being looked at was a political declaration that the backstop is no threat and is about providing certainty there will be no border infrastructure.

What is the EU saying?

The BBC understands that any reassurances offered to Mrs May could centre on an attempt to "detoxify" the idea of the backstop for Westminster.

Its temporary nature could be emphasised, along with the EU's readiness to keep searching for a better alternative even if the backstop were ever to be triggered - both stronger reassurances to the policy's critics than offered in the past.

For example, a draft of the European Council conclusions on Brexit says the EU would use its "best endeavours to negotiate and conclude expeditiously a subsequent agreement that would replace the backstop so that it would only be in place for a short period and only as long as strictly necessary".

In other words, the EU would continue trying to negotiate a trade deal with the UK even if the Irish backstop had been triggered at the end of the transition period. The Brexit withdrawal agreement only talks about "best endeavours" being used to reach an agreement during the transition period.

What is the DUP's view?

The DUP has branded the backstop "unacceptable" and has repeatedly said it would not accept any additional Northern Ireland-only customs checks, because it is concerned that any differences between NI and Great Britain could threaten the union.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said that "tinkering around the edges" of the agreement would not be enough to win the support of her party, which wants "fundamental legal text changes".