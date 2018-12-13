Emptying wallet shuts German motorway

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Up to €900 was recovered from a motorway by police

Police in south-west Germany were forced to temporarily close a motorway after it started "raining" money.

Banknotes were found blowing along the A98 in Baden-Württemberg on Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

After a motorist reported the situation, police shut the motorway between Eimeldingen and Weil am Rhein.

A spokesperson for Baden-Württemberg said up to €900 (£809) had been recovered, along with a wallet.

Jörg Kiefer, press officer at Freiberg police station, said it was believed that a motorist put the wallet on the roof of their car before driving off.

Mr Kiefer added that there was nothing in the wallet that would help police identify anyone involved.

He appealed for the owner to come forward, with one catch:

"They should tell us how much they lost so we can see whether they're they right owner or not."