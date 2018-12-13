Strasbourg shooting: Who are the victims?

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Strasbourg, people lay candles at a tribute to the victims

Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the Strasbourg shooting on 11 December.

Several are still seriously injured.

While authorities have not formally identified the victims, they are known to include several foreign nationals, and news outlets both in France and abroad have identified several of those hurt and told their stories.

Here is what we know so far.

The dead

A Thai tourist, identified by media in Thailand as 45-year-old Anupong Suebsamarn, was the first to be confirmed dead. Thai foreign officials confirmed that one of its citizens had died while on holiday.

Thai media said he had only recently arrived in France, and had been killed by a gunshot wound to the head on rue des Moulins.

Kamal Naghchband, an Afghan national, died of his wounds, his local mosque in Strasbourg announced. The mechanic and father of three was hit in the head and fell into a coma, the Grande Mosquée Eyyûb Sultan said on social media. He had been walking towards the city centre with his family, it said.

He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday afternoon, the mosque said, and announced that Mr Naghshbandi's funeral would take place on Friday after the afternoon prayer at about 13:00.

Skip Twitter post by @GM_EyyubSultan Suite au décès de Kamal Naghchband, père de 3 enfants, nous vous annonçons que son office funéraire aura lieu ce vendredi 14 décembre à la Grande Mosquée Eyyûb Sultan de #Strasbourg, après la prière du vendredi, à 13:00. Il sera inhumé au Cimetière musulman de Strasbourg Meinau pic.twitter.com/Lk6SmtkvyH — Grande Mosquée Eyyûb Sultan (@GM_EyyubSultan) December 13, 2018 Report

On Thursday, French authorities said a third person had died. Previously, the mayor of Strasbourg Roland Ries told French TV that a local resident, born in 1957, had died on rue des Chandelles. He provided no further detail, though French media reports said he was a recently retired former bank employee.

There is also one person who the authorities said was left brain-dead as a result of their injuries. Their identity is not clear.

The seriously injured

There are 12 wounded, four of whom are seriously injured, according to officials.

Among them is 29-year-old Italian journalist Antonio Megalizzi, who was in Strasbourg covering the European Parliament, which is based there. Italian media report that he is being kept in a pharmacologically-induced coma. His girlfriend's father told reporters that he had a bullet lodged at the base of his skull near the spine, which made surgical treatment difficult.

Skip Twitter post by @europhonica #EN With regard to the Italian staff of Europhonica in Strasbourg: we must confirm that the situation is serious. Our Italian colleague is in hospital in great difficulty. We ask you again to respect the family and to wait for future developments in this matter. — europhonica (@europhonica) December 12, 2018 Report

Europhonica, the radio group employing Mr Megalizzi, said that a French staff member living in Strasbourg was also seriously injured, but did not provide any details.

Artist's space La Maison Mimir told Dernières Nouvelles D'Alsace that a musician was shot in the neck while out performing and was now in a coma. A guitarist who was also performing was also hurt, but not as seriously. French newspaper L'Est Republicain said that 28-year-old Jérémy Raoult from Vosges had been in intensive care and put in a coma, though it is not clear if he is the same injured musician referred to be La Maison Mimir.

Le Républicain Lorrain said that Lola, a 20-year-old student from Metz, had been shot in the back while fleeing. She collapsed and was tended to by a friend while she called her parents, the newspaper said. Her life is no longer in danger, it added.

Jeanne, daughter of local cheesemonger Christelle Lorho, was shot in the arm but is now out of danger, Christelle said on Facebook.