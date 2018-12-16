Image copyright Amanda Crowe Image caption Mark Morris is the father of six young children who were all born in Ireland

A family from Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland are facing Christmas without their father after he was suddenly deported to South Africa.

Mark Morris, 43, is partner to Amanda Crowe and the father of six young children who were all born in Ireland.

A spokesman for the Irish Department for Justice said the decision to deport someone was "never taken lightly".

Ms Crowe said her partner had been checking in to the Garda (police) station regularly as required of him.

She said Mr Morris attended what he thought was a routine visit last Thursday and was held there along with his three youngest children.

Ms Crowe was asked to come and collect the couple's three-year-old twins and six-month-old baby from the Garda station and say goodbye to Mr Morris, who had been handcuffed in front of his children.

The next day he was flown out of the country.

"When Mark called me from the station I was shocked and actually believed it was a joke, but when I arrived and realised it was the truth, I was devastated," Ms Crowe told the BBC.

"I had to take the three kids home and leave Mark there not knowing what was going to happen next."

On Friday, Ms Crowe attempted to lodge an injunction to the High Court in a bid to stop his deportation, but it was too late - the plane had already left for Cape Town.

Mr Morris had been living in the Republic of Ireland since 2007 on an expired visitors visa.

A deportation order was made in 2009, but had not been enforced.

Three of Mr Morris's brothers are also living in Ireland as Irish citizens.

The family had hoped that he would be able to remain in Ireland because of a ruling by the European Court of Justice known as the Zambrano case, which stated countries must not refuse non-EU nationals a right of residence when they have children who are EU citizens.

It is understood that Mr Morris did not provide the Irish Department of Justice with the paperwork required to support his application for residence.

A spokesman for Daly, Lynch, Crowe and Morris solicitors, who are working with Mr Morris, said: "It is difficult to think of circumstances in which the deportation of a non-national can be done in a more cruel, insensitive, undignified way.

"Six children had their father taken away from their lives, three weeks before Christmas, in a completely unnecessary and disproportionate manner."

Ms Crowe said her children "just keep asking me where he is and when he is coming back".

"Every time a car comes down the lane they think it's their daddy, I have to keep telling them that it's not and that daddy isn't coming home.

"It's horrible," she added.

A spokesman for the Department of Justice in Ireland said it did not comment on individual cases, but insisted the decision to deport someone was "never taken lightly".

He said about 250,000 visa applications were made each year and only a "tiny fraction" resulted in enforced deportation.

He added: "When someone is deported it is typically after an applicant has had significant opportunities to appeal their case through the courts.

"A person's private and family rights are also considered in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights before deportation.

"If information that was not submitted previously in an application to stay becomes available, it can be considered retrospectively.

"Once a deportation order has been served, it becomes an operational matter for the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB).

"In practice, a person subject to a deportation order is required to 'present' at the offices of the GNIB for arrangements to be made for their removal from the state.

"This position is made known to the relevant party well in advance of deportation."