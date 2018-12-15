Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption The baby's body was found on Balbriggan beach on Saturday

The body of a newborn baby has been found on a beach near Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

At this stage, it is not clear whether the baby was a girl or a boy.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the remains of what appeared to be a baby were discovered shortly before 10:00 local time on Saturday in Balbriggan, north of the city.

The area has been cordoned off as police forensic officers carry out an investigation.

Gardaí are concerned about the well-being of the baby's mother and have asked her to come forward.

They have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information.