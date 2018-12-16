Image copyright RTE Image caption The robbery happened at around 03.00 GMT on Sunday morning

An investigation is underway after the robbery of an ATM machine in County Monaghan at around 03.00 GMT on Sunday.

A digger was used to smash a hole into the wall of a Bank of Ireland in Ballybay to remove the ATM, before it was then driven away.

Gardaí (Irish police) believe that three masked men were involved in the operation.

The main street has been sealed off as gardaí carry out an investigation.

The main road in Ballybay remains closed as gardaí carry out a forensic investigation

Broadcaster RTE reports that the digger was towed to the scene by a tractor and a trailer.

After the robbery, a large SUV reported to possibly be a Toyoto Land Cruiser, was used with the trailer to carry the digger away in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross.

Gardaí have said that the tractor was burned at the scene.

Bank of Ireland officials are now trying to establish how much money was in the ATM machine, which can hold more than €100,000.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.