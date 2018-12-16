No foul play involved in death of baby

Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption The baby's body was found on Balbriggan beach on Saturday

Prayers of support are being said at Masses in the Republic of Ireland for a mother and her baby, who's body was found on a beach near Dublin.

A volunteer who was cleaning the area found the remains at Bell's Beach, Balbriggan, north of the city shortly before 10:00 local time on Saturday.

A post mortem examination on Sunday established the child was a baby girl.

Gardaí (Irish police) have said there was no foul play involved in the death of the child.

'Saddened'

Parishioners at St Peter and Paul's Church in Balbriggan were led in prayers by Fr Brendan Madden and Fr Anthony Gill at Mass on Sunday.

Broadcaster RTE reports that locals have said they are saddened by the tragedy and are ready to support the mother.

At a press conference on Saturday, Sergeant Fiona Savidge said she believes the mother needs urgent medical attention.

The gardaí have made an urgent appeal for the mother to come forward.