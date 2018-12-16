Eight security guards have been injured in an attack at a house in County Roscommon.

Gardaí (Irish police) are investigating the incident, which happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Three of the eight who were injured required treatment at nearby hospitals. Four vehicles were burned out and a guard dog was killed.

The attack took place at around 05.30 GMT at a recently repossessed house and farm in Falsk near Strokestown.

Security personnel were at the property when a large number of men in high-visibility jackets arrived and attacked them with baseball bats.

The farm and house have now been sealed off as a crime scene and gardaí have begun a criminal investigation.