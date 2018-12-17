Russia shows off festive decorations - in pictures

  • 17 December 2018

Russia is preparing to celebrate New Year and Orthodox Christmas with decorations and dancers.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    Decorations are appearing in Russia to mark the festive season.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    The installations mark Russia's festive season which kicks off with New Year.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    Unlike in the West, Christmas falls on 7 January in Russia.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    The later date has not deterred this Santa Claus from decorating a tree in Krasnoyarsk.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    Artists outside the Kremlin in Moscow also got into the spirit of the season.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    Curious crowds gathered to watch the dancers on the central Manezhnaya square.

  Preparations for the festive season in Russia

    A tunnel of festive lights also drew onlookers in Moscow.

