Russia shows off festive decorations - in pictures
Russia is preparing to celebrate New Year and Orthodox Christmas with decorations and dancers.
-
Reuters
Decorations are appearing in Russia to mark the festive season.
-
Reuters
The installations mark Russia's festive season which kicks off with New Year.
-
EPA
Unlike in the West, Christmas falls on 7 January in Russia.
-
Reuters
The later date has not deterred this Santa Claus from decorating a tree in Krasnoyarsk.
-
AFP/Getty
Artists outside the Kremlin in Moscow also got into the spirit of the season.
-
AFP/Getty
Curious crowds gathered to watch the dancers on the central Manezhnaya square.
-
AFP/Getty
A tunnel of festive lights also drew onlookers in Moscow.